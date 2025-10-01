Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Sue Lines, President of the Senate of Australia, on the margins of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in the city of Cape Town.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the significance of platforms such as the 11th Summit of the G20 Speakers of Parliament in providing opportunities for discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening the ties between the two countries and parliaments. It was mentioned that Azerbaijan and Australia are friendly countries despite the geographical distance. The existing political ties between the two countries predetermine the strengthening of contacts between the parliaments as well.

The sides hailed the fact that the interaction between the two parliaments positively impacts the further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.