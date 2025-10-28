Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus was held on October 28.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the Commission Samir Sharifov from Azerbaijan, and Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairwoman of the Commission Natalia Petkevich from Belarus.

The sides emphasized the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, underpinned by mutual trust, close political dialogue, and friendly relations between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandr Lukashenko.

It was noted that the comparative advantage of bilateral relations is reflected in enhanced economic cooperation across various sectors and the implementation of new joint projects.

The Commission reviewed its activities over the past period and discussed the implementation of the Cooperation Roadmap for 2024–2025. The meeting highlighted tangible results and progress in industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

During the session, it was noted that the assembly of agricultural and special-purpose machinery continues at the Ganja Automobile Plant in cooperation with the Belarusian side. The parties also stressed ongoing efforts to expand local elevator production in Azerbaijan within the framework of long-term cooperation with Belarusian company “Mogilevliftmash.”

Touching upon cooperation in the liberated territories, the sides noted that joint work continues with the Belarusian side on the agro-town project in the village of Gizil Kengerli in Aghdam district. The master plan has been approved, and a working group has been established to develop an agro-cluster.

It was also reported that discussions on applying Belarusian pharmaceutical technologies in Azerbaijan, including local production of medicines and vaccines, are nearing completion.

The sides highlighted cooperation in vocational education and noted the contribution of Azerbaijani companies to the Belarusian economy.

The meeting also reviewed the dynamics of trade turnover between the two countries, noting that in 2024, trade turnover increased by 42 percent to reach $506 million. To further enhance cooperation, the parties agreed to diversify the range of traded goods and services and increase the use of transit and logistics potential.

The sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in culture, education, sports, and youth policy between the two countries, noting that specific initiatives such as mutual cultural days, youth forums, and expanding city twinning have strengthened humanitarian ties.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Joint Protocol on Expanding Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The document sets out commitments to implement new projects, coordinate the activities of joint working groups, and adopt practical measures.

The parties reaffirmed the strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations and expressed their determination to further expand cooperation based on the principles of friendship, mutual benefit, and support.