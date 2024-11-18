Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Europe by 8.6%

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

During the first ten months of 2024, Azerbaijan's gas exports totaled approximately 20.7 bcm, reflecting a 4.6% increase compared to 2023, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

Of this, nearly 8.2 bcm was sold to Türkiye, 10.6 bcm to Europe, and 1.9 bcm to Georgia. Additionally, 4.7 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye via TANAP.

During the reporting period, gas exports to Europe increased by 8.6%, or 800 mcm, while exports to Türkiye rose by 1.3%, or 100 mcm. The volume of gas exports to Georgia remained unchanged.