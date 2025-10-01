Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, met with Viorel Gutu, Representative for the Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Assistant Director-General, on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW).

Minister Majnun Mammadov highlighted the measures implemented in the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the efforts to minimize the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector.

The minister underlined that the government of Azerbaijan attaches importance to the cooperation with international organizations, including FAO, in its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and apply the most advanced practices in the country's agricultural sector.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of projects implemented within the framework of joint cooperation with FAO, exploring the prospects for cooperation with the organization.

Viorel Gutu, Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Assistant Director-General, hailed the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and FAO.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation within the framework of the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program, exploring the possibilities of launching other new technical cooperation projects in the agricultural sector.