Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture, met with Ralf Horlemann, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, to discuss cooperation in the agricultural sector, including strengthening the legal and contractual framework, signing a Memorandum of Understanding, and developing an action plan.

During the meeting, Majnun Mammadov provided detailed information on the role of agriculture in developing Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, highlighting its contribution as a key driver of economic growth, the state support provided to farmers, the favorable investment climate, and the strategic goals for agricultural development.

The parties explored ways to expand trade in agricultural and food products, encourage business connections between entrepreneurs from both countries, and enhance productivity within their respective agricultural sectors.

Both sides emphasized the broad potential for expanding mutual relations in agriculture and discussed other issues of shared interest.