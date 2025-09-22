Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team takes second place at World Championships

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national wrestling team finished second at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia.

The team excelled in Greco-Roman wrestling, earning a total of 89 points and securing one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Notable achievements include Ulvu Ganizade winning the gold medal in the 72kg weight category, Hasrat Jafarov claiming silver in the 67kg weight class, and Eldeniz Azizli and Murad Ahmadiyev taking bronzes in the 55kg and 97kg weight divisions.