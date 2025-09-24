Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss cultural collaboration

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

On September 24, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Hungary’s Minister of Culture and Innovation Balázs Hankó, who is visiting the country.

Minister Adil Karimli hailed the level of cultural cooperation between the two countries, noting that relations in the cultural sphere are deepening year by year, both bilaterally and within organizations of the Turkic world.

Minister Balázs Hankó highlighted the broad prospects for cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The ministers also exchanged views on collaboration in the fields of libraries, protection and promotion of cultural heritage, as well as cinema.