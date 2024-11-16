Azerbaijan–initiated "Culture for Climate" presented as part of COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

The presentation of the "Culture for Climate" (C4C) initiated by Azerbaijan was held on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The event was attended by representatives of the international organizations, cultural institutions, local and foreign experts.

Addressing the event, Farid Jafarov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture highlighted the C4C initiative, adding that culture holds the power to shape a positive climate agenda.

Other participants emphasized the importance of the C4C initiative, and expressed their support for this initiative.

Martin Newman, the founder of the "Newman Partnership", a well-known trainer, informed about the goals of the "Culture for Climate" initiative.

Then a video highlighting the topic was screened.