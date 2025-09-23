Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for developing cooperation

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Tehran, Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The meeting revolved around the implementation of the issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the last meeting of the joint State Commission and the current status of the implemented joint projects.

The sides explored the current state of cooperation in the economy, transport, customs, border, oil, gas, trade, investment and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting also highlighted the construction of the Aghband-Kalala bridge and the expansion of the Kalala-Julfa road over the Araz corridor.

The two also hailed the launch of direct flights Baku-Tehran-Baku, Baku-Tabriz-Baku in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and exchanged views on increasing the number of flights and resolving existing matters in transit transportation.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also met with the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi to discuss Khudafarin-Giz Galasi, Ordubad-Marazad projects implemented between the two countries, as well as electricity exchange and joint efficient water development.