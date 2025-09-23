Azerbaijan, Iran mull regional security issues

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Iran, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev congratulated the new Secretary of the Supreme Council on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The meeting exchanged views on economic cooperation and regional security issues between the two countries.

The parties emphasized the importance of the North-South, East-West transport corridors, including the Araz corridor implemented between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as other joint projects.