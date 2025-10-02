Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Japan held political consultations in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Japanese side was headed by Masaki Ishikawa, Deputy Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in the political, economic, investment, trade, education, cultural, humanitarian, energy, environmental, climate, and tourism fields, as well as other areas.

The meeting underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, discussing regional issues to enhance mutual understanding, and continuing cooperation within international organizations.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov also provided his counterpart with detailed information on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, the reconciliation process with Armenia, reconstruction and development initiatives in the liberated territories, and ongoing investment projects.