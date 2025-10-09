Azerbaijan joins international religion symposium in U.S.

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan Ramin Mammadov and Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov participated in the 32nd International Law and Religion Symposium on "Building Path to Flourishing: Regional, National and International Protections of Religious Freedom, held in the U.S.

Addressing the event, Ramin Mammadov highlighted the freedom of religious belief, promotion of multiculturalism and relations between government and society in Azerbaijan.

He noted that although religion is separate from the state in Azerbaijan, the government respects and supports all religious communities.

Rector Agil Shirinov spoke about the existing models of secular state in the world. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is the first country in the Muslim East to adopt a secular legal system, and provide equal opportunities to people of different religions and confessions.

As part of the visit, the Committee Chairman also met with students studying Azerbaijani language at Brigham Young University.