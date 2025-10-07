Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss current state of strategic partnership relations

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 6, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev on the margins of the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Yermek Kosherbayev on his appointment as Foreign Minister, wishing him success in his official duties.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, emphasizing the exceptional role of high-level and top-level contacts between the two countries in advancing bilateral cooperation.

They also exchanged views on various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as on the current regional situation, and discussed prospects for cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport, communications, humanitarian, and other areas.

The meeting highlighted the significant importance of further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan within various regional and international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The parties stressed that the historic agreements reached during the Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are of great significance for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.