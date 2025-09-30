Azerbaijan, Kenya explore collaboration in diverse areas

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev met with Governor of the County Government of Mombasa Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir.

During the meeting, the sides lauded the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya, emphasizing that regional-level interaction could make a significant contribution to deepening ties between the two nations.

The Governor stressed the importance of taking advantage of the existing potential for expanding regional cooperation. He highlighted Mombasa County’s tourism and trade opportunities, noting the broad potential for tourism development between the two countries.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev, announcing that Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day (WED) in 2026, emphasized that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kenya within WUF13 would promote shared prosperity and contribute to advancing affordable housing and sustainable cities.

The ambassador also provided insights into Azerbaijan's state structure, history, culture, economic and tourism potential, and transport corridors, as well as the historical consequences of the Patriotic War and the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and humanitarian demining efforts in the post-conflict period.