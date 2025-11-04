Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Samaddin Asadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Tristan Muhader, Vice President of Ookla for the Middle East and Africa.

During the meeting, Ookla’s proposals for cooperation in the ICT sector were presented. The sides discussed the issues raised by the Ministry at the June 2025 meeting in Baku.

The discussion also focused on efforts to develop digital infrastructure in Azerbaijan, enhancing the country’s attractiveness for telecommunications and digital infrastructure investments, supporting the digital economy, and other issues.

It was noted that Ookla’s global expertise and analytical capabilities are being considered for their potential contribution to Azerbaijan’s objectives in this field.

Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, brings together the trusted expertise of Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics to deliver unmatched network and connectivity insights. By combining multi-source data with industry-leading expertise, the company transforms network performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights.