Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Samir Valiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister, met with the Turkish delegation led by Mustafa Ataseven, Chairman of the Ataseven Group Company operating in the wind energy industry.

The meeting discussed Ataseven Group’s operations in constructing wind power plants in Türkiye, the production of turbine equipment and the export of generated energy, as well as the opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area.

Valiyev briefed the delegation on green energy projects, including wind energy, implemented in Azerbaijan. He noted that the local production of renewable energy equipment and the export of green energy are among the country’s priorities for the near future.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on the highlighted areas and establish cooperation between Ataseven Group and the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency.