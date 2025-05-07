Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

A new agreement has been signed between the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute and the TÜBİTAK National Metrology Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye for the establishment of a comprehensive laboratory network.

The agreement was signed by Khamis Seyranov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute, and Mustafa Çetintaş, Chief of the TÜBİTAK National Metrology Institute.

The document envisions the construction of 10 new laboratories under the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute, along with the modernization of 4 existing ones.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of state institutions, embassies, and members of parliament.

Speakers at the event included Elnur Bagirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Muhammet Kasım Gönüllü, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye; Mustafa Çetintaş, Chief of the National Metrology Institute of TÜBİTAK; and Azar Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Committee of the Milli Majlis, among others.