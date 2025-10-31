Azerbaijan-UK Business Council established in London

London, October 31, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted an event titled “Azerbaijan’s Sovereign Credit Rating and Economic Prospects: Uncovering the Regional Potential of the Caucasus and Central Asia.”

The event brought together Azerbaijani and international experts from leading British companies, representatives of the City of London Corporation, government institutions, and specialists in the economic field.

The meeting was moderated by Jamal Ismayilov, Partner and Head of Oliver Wyman for Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, Jamal Ismayilov emphasized that Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable progress on its path of economic development in 2025. He also highlighted that Moody’s International Rating Agency upgraded the Republic of Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating from “Ba1” to “Baa3” investment grade.

Other speakers included Daniela Re Fraschini, Vice President at Moody’s Rating Agency, and Gabin Levy, Senior Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Investment Bank, who discussed Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating and economic stability.

They also noted that the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly following the August 8 Washington summit, had a significant positive impact on strengthening investor confidence and improving the country’s credit rating.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov said that the country’s economic success reflects the far-sighted and comprehensive political, economic, and social reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The event concluded with the announcement of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-British Business Council.

The newly created organization aims to enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries, support business-to-business cooperation, promote bilateral trade and knowledge exchange, protect the interests of the business community, and strengthen cultural relations.

Ayten Abbasli

Special Correspondent