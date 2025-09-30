Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral relations and regional security

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

On September 30, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Wyatt Toelke, Senior Advisor at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, and Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan-US relations, issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Strategic Partnership Charter, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the implementation of the Washington accords in this context, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest.

It was emphasized that reciprocal visits between officials and representatives of both countries play an important role in advancing bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of shared concern.