Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss development of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Asad Alam, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank’s Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI), and renowned economist and scientist Ufuk Akcigit.

The meeting focused on developing Azerbaijan’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, enhancing efficiency across state institutions and the private sector, and promoting innovative economic growth models through digital transformation.