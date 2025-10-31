Azerbaijan, World Bank explore cooperation

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with a delegation led by Asad Alam, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank’s Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI).

The meeting discussed the macroeconomic outlook in the country, reforms implemented in the financial sector, and the development of digital payments. The sides also reviewed the ongoing and planned activities under the “Financial Sector Modernization 3” project jointly implemented by the World Bank and the Central Bank.

The meeting further featured a detailed exchange of views on the World Bank’s operations in Azerbaijan and future cooperation prospects.