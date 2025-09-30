Azerbaijani and Belarussian Prime Ministers hold talks in Minsk

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

On September 30, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin held negotiations in Minsk.

Both sides commended the strong interstate relations and emphasized the dynamic growth of mutually beneficial partnerships, driven by the joint efforts of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The discussions covered cooperation in economic, trade, and investment activities, industrial collaboration, including agriculture, as well as humanitarian and other sectors.

Special focus was given to implementing the directives of the heads of state, with high praise for the progress of several projects developed under the framework of agreed-upon initiatives.