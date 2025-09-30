Azerbaijani and Polish parliamentarians discuss relations

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Sevinj Fataliyeva, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Poland interparliamentary relations, met with a delegation of the Polish National Assembly.

Noting that bilateral relations are steadily improving, Sevinj Fataliyeva highlighted significant interaction in the cultural, political, diplomatic, and humanitarian domains. She emphasized that further strengthening these ties will deepen friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Poland.

Przemysław Witek, Chairman of the Polish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Relations Group of the Polish Parliament, stressed the pivotal role of interparliamentary cooperation in developing bilateral relations. He emphasized that enhancing collaboration in business and investment and promoting direct contacts between business communities would further foster the strategic partnership between the two countries and contribute significantly to advancing their mutual economic interests.

Members of the working group on Azerbaijan-Poland interparliamentary relations, Asim Mollazade and Sevil Mikayilova, and members of the Polish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary relations group, Tomasz Głowski, Ryszard Wilk, and Grzegorz Matuszak, discussed the overall state of bilateral relations and explored prospects for further development of interparliamentary cooperation.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.