Azerbaijani and Serbian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, who paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, made statements to the press following a bilateral meeting.

Sahiba Gafarova described the visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly as an indicator of the high level of relations between the countries and their parliaments. This, she emphasized, is also an expression of the intention to further foster relations.

Highlighting the fruitful and flourishing strategic partnership between the two nations, Sahiba Gafarova stressed that interaction in the political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian areas has been growing steadily. She additionally pointed to ample opportunities for further growth in a number of directions.

The Azerbaijani Speaker underscored that high-level reciprocal visits and a robust political dialogue between the two countries have played a crucial role in advancing bilateral relations to a new stage and strengthening collaboration.

Expressing satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral ties, Gafarova noted the mutual support and solidarity demonstrated within international organizations.

She also referred to the MoU on cooperation signed between the two parliaments in 2023, which she said constitutes an important basis for inter-parliamentary relations. Over the past period, reciprocal visits of parliamentary chairpersons and individual delegations have contributed to fostering cooperation.

It was noted that during the meeting, key aspects of contemporary inter-parliamentary cooperation were considered, including active involvement in international parliamentary organizations and committees, efforts to further expand bilateral ties, and the sharing of experience in legislative practices.

Lauding the fruitful relations between the parliaments, Ana Brnabić said that inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are at an excellent level, and voiced her hope that this visit would contribute to further deepening cooperation. The Serbian Speaker also hailed the excellent level of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, describing the partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia as exemplary. She also spoke of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, which have intensified over the past five years.

Mentioning Azerbaijan as one of the world’s most reliable energy suppliers, she emphasized that Serbia is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector.