Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in New York

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 22, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Building upon the outcomes of the Washington D.C. Peace Summit of 8 August 2025, the ministers exchanged views on possible further steps to advance the peace agenda.

The ministers agreed to continue their dialogue.