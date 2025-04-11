Azerbaijani boxers shine in Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
Lučani, April 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani boxers delivered an outstanding performance at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia, securing a total of fourteen medals.
Azerbaijan recorded a haul of five gold, five silver and four bronze medals after two days of competition.
Azerbaijan`s more four female and three male fighters will battle for the title in the final on the last of the boxing competition.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi
- 10.04.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister
- 10.04.2025 [18:56]
Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study
- 10.04.2025 [18:23]
From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia
- 10.04.2025 [17:41]
From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
- 10.04.2025 [17:33]
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion
- 10.04.2025 [17:09]
New edition of English-language IRS-Heritage magazine published
- 10.04.2025 [16:37]
Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief
- 10.04.2025 [16:22]
Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists
- 10.04.2025 [15:41]
Azerbaijan, Moldova deliberate on renewable energy and decarbonization
- 10.04.2025 [15:35]
From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
- 10.04.2025 [15:24]
Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
- 10.04.2025 [15:02]
Lightmatter shows new type of computer chip that could reduce AI energy use
- 10.04.2025 [14:22]
Mackerel stocks near breaking point because of overfishing, say experts
- 10.04.2025 [14:21]
® Bakcell’s car numbered 55 in prestigious speed race VIDEO
- 10.04.2025 [14:12]
Azerbaijan, Italy expand cooperation in air transport sector
- 10.04.2025 [14:01]
"SİMA İmza" integrated into "Dostbank" mobile application
- 10.04.2025 [13:54]
President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media
- 10.04.2025 [12:59]
Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK
- 10.04.2025 [12:32]
How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report
- 10.04.2025 [12:18]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 10.04.2025 [11:02]
Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award
- 10.04.2025 [10:48]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 10.04.2025 [10:45]
Eye health linked to dementia risk
- 10.04.2025 [10:41]
Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin
- 10.04.2025 [10:21]
At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt
- 10.04.2025 [10:15]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction
- 10.04.2025 [10:05]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]