Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, participated in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Azerbaijani Deputy Minister addressed the Ministerial Panel on the Future of Energy: Positivity, Pragmatism and Policies, as well as the Ministerial Roundtable on Enhancing Energy Security and Resilience through Diversification.

He briefed participants on the balancing role of traditional energy sources in achieving a fair energy transition and outlined the projects being implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of green energy development. He emphasized the particular importance of the widespread use of energy storage technologies and the modernization of power grids to ensure the rapid expansion of renewable energy.

Zeynalov also noted that the success of the energy transition depends on regional energy integration:

“Therefore, Azerbaijan is implementing green energy corridor and interconnector projects connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. These projects will serve not only the export of electricity generated from renewable energy sources but also the synchronization of networks and the strengthening of regional energy stability,” he added.

Organized under the auspices of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC 2025 features 10 conferences and 380 sessions, focusing on shaping the global energy system, applying new technologies, investing in clean energy, and accelerating the transition toward a sustainable and secure energy future.