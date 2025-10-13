Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

An event titled “Azerbaijani Tea: Traditions and Modernity” was held at the “Buta” Azerbaijani Cultural Center, led by artist Rovshan Nur, in the Estonian capital Tallinn.

The event featured a traditional Azerbaijani tea-tasting ceremony and performances of national music, attracting a large number of Estonian youth.

Participants were introduced to the rich tea culture of Azerbaijan, its history, and its special role in the country’s cultural life. Guests had the opportunity to taste teas from various regions, including Lankaran, Astara, and Zagatala, and enjoy national sweets such as baklava, shekerbura, and other delicacies.

Attendees emphasized the importance of organizing such cultural events, which foster intercultural dialogue and strengthen ties among young people.