Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani athlete Isa Rustamov garnered three medals at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Chisinau, Moldova.

Rustamov bagged a bronze medal after lifting 138kg in the snatch event. He lifted 170kg in the clean and jerk event, to secure the top spot on the podium.

His total lift of 308kg (138kg+170kg) earned him his third medal, silver, of the championships.