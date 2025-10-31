Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Malaysia’s MyCERT sign MoU
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
The Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Malaysian MyCERT signed a Memorandum of Understanding in an online format.
The document aims to promote the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of cybersecurity, as well as to support the professional development of specialists engaged in this field.
The parties will also cooperate in preventing information security incidents, organizing joint training and seminars, exchanging best practices and information, as well as new technological solutions and innovative approaches.
During the online signing ceremony, the parties emphasized that this document is of great importance in terms of expanding strategic partnership in the field of information security and cybersecurity, as well as strengthening mutual support across regional and global initiatives.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes
- 30.10.2025 [21:26]
Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept
- 30.10.2025 [20:17]
ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining
- 30.10.2025 [20:13]
Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday
- 30.10.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation
- 30.10.2025 [18:42]
Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup
- 30.10.2025 [18:32]
Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030
- 30.10.2025 [18:25]
Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025
- 30.10.2025 [17:47]
Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall
- 30.10.2025 [17:17]
Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman
- 30.10.2025 [17:15]
Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival
- 30.10.2025 [17:01]
China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead
- 30.10.2025 [16:03]
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026
- 30.10.2025 [16:00]
® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students
- 30.10.2025 [15:53]
Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum
- 30.10.2025 [15:50]
Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan
- 30.10.2025 [15:45]
Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes
- 30.10.2025 [15:31]
® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”
- 30.10.2025 [15:19]
Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final
- 30.10.2025 [14:53]
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
- 30.10.2025 [14:50]
® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!
- 30.10.2025 [14:42]
Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln
- 30.10.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship
- 30.10.2025 [12:19]
Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations
- 30.10.2025 [12:12]
The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men
- 30.10.2025 [12:05]
Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America
- 30.10.2025 [12:04]
Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas
- 30.10.2025 [11:38]