Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Malaysia’s MyCERT sign MoU

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Malaysian MyCERT signed a Memorandum of Understanding in an online format.

The document aims to promote the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of cybersecurity, as well as to support the professional development of specialists engaged in this field.

The parties will also cooperate in preventing information security incidents, organizing joint training and seminars, exchanging best practices and information, as well as new technological solutions and innovative approaches.

During the online signing ceremony, the parties emphasized that this document is of great importance in terms of expanding strategic partnership in the field of information security and cybersecurity, as well as strengthening mutual support across regional and global initiatives.