Azerbaijan’s FM meets with incoming French ambassador

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sophie Lagoutte, newly appointed Ambassador of France to the country.

The French ambassador presented her credentials to the Azerbaijani FM. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the incoming ambassador of France on her appointment, wishing her success in her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, as well as regional and international issues.

The meeting, which also included an exchange of views on the causes of the crisis in Azerbaijani-French relations, highlighted the importance of continuing mutual dialogue and discussions despite the existing problems.

The Minister also briefed the ambassador on the current developments and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ambassador Sophie Lagoutte noted that she would spare no effort to contribute to the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and France during her term.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.