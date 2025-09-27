Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry releases statement on Remembrance Day

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issued the statement on September 27 – Remembrance Day.

The statement says, “Today commemorates the 5th anniversary of the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War, which brought an end to aggression against our country and almost 30 years of the illegal occupation of our territories.

Exactly 5 years ago today, glorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of our victorious Commander-in-Chief, responded resolutely to 30 years of historical injustice, grave violations of our territorial integrity, sovereignty and international law.

27 September is officially observed each year in our country as a Commemoration Day, established by Presidential decree of His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in solemn recognition of the profound respect and gratitude owed to the sacred spirit of our Martyrs who are the heroes of chronicle of this history.

On 27 September - Commemoration Day, we solemnly pay tribute to the courageous sons and daughters who laid down their lives defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, and extend our heartfelt wishes for good health to the veterans who sacrificed their health in this cause.

In these 5 years since 27 September, our country has made significant progress in advancing the reconstruction and peace-building efforts of the post-conflict period. Today, life is returning to our liberated territories, with cities and villages devastated by occupation and aggression undergoing revitalization through the application of the highest international standards and advanced technologies.

Efforts are being made to address the landmine threat, humanitarian demining activities, as well as the danger these hazards pose to the lives and well-being of our citizens are consistently communicated to the international community.

Measures aimed at ascertaining the fate of missing persons which is one of the persistent wounds of the former conflict, and ensuring that those responsible for crimes against humanity perpetrated against our compatriots during the aggression of Armenia are held legally accountable, are being continued as an integral part of the post-conflict efforts.

Bilateral Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, advanced through the initiative and determination of our country, is already yielding substantive outcomes. At the historic summit convened in Washington on 8 August 2025, on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the beginning of the 44-Day Patriotic War, signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including by the United States as a witness, initialing the text of the “Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” as well as the steps undertaken to dissolve the Minsk process and related structures of the OSCE, which were the remnants of the former conflict are significant breakthrough toward the definitive closure of almost 30-year-long chapter of the former conflict.

Ongoing systematic measures to prevent any recurrence of the occupation and aggression that have caused instability and sufferings in our region, in particular, the removal of territorial claims against the territorial integrity of our country, as reflected in the Constitution of Armenia, is of utmost importance.

At this pivotal moment, as we move closer than ever to achieving lasting peace, advancing the peace agenda stands as our highest duty in honor of the solemn memory of the heroes of the Patriotic War.

On 27 September – Commemoration Day, we once again pay tribute to the dearest memory of our heroes.

Martyrs do not perish, the indivisibility of the motherland endure!”