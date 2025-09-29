Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Uzbek delegation

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

On September 29, Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosted a meeting with the Uzbek delegation, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum.

Addressing the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, highlighted the implementation of the issues arising from the “Roadmap” for the development of cooperation in the media sector between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. He noted that relations between the two countries are developing successfully across various spheres, including the media sector. Ismayilov mentioned that mutual exchange of experience and information, organization of joint projects, as well as initiatives aimed at the development of professional personnel contribute to elevating cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

The head of the Uzbek delegation, Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dilshod Saidjanov, underlined that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has also yielded significant results in the field of media development. He stressed the importance of boosting information exchange and implementing joint media projects. Saidjanov mentioned that traditional media forums are of particular importance in identifying new opportunities for cooperation in the media sector of the two brotherly countries and collaborative planning of future goals.