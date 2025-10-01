Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has left for a working visit to Cape Town, South Africa.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis will participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to address the summit and meet with the heads of the parliamentary delegations participating in the event.