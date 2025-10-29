Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting

Sheki, October 29, AZERTAC

The first meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Silk Road Working Group, organized by the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, commenced in Sheki on October 29.

The event includes discussions on prospects for cooperation in Silk Road tourism and presentations on the Silk Road heritage in Azerbaijan and other member states, with the participation of experts from ECO member states, including representatives of state agencies.

The agenda includes the working group’s activities and objectives, utilization of the tourism potential of the historic Silk Road, youth and student exchange programs under the Silk Road initiative, creation of joint tourism packages among member countries, joint branding and promotional initiatives, and the establishment of an ECO Silk Road online platform and annual forum.

The meeting featured presentations on the development concept of Silk Road tourism in Azerbaijan, gastronomic experiences on the Silk Road in Azerbaijan, as well as the measures envisaged in the "Memorandum of Understanding on Silk Road Tourism" signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in April of this year.