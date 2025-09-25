Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a telephone conversation with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
During the call, the parties lauded the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood. They also emphasized the special role of the visits of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan, the visits of Pakistani Prime Ministers to Azerbaijan and the signed documents in fostering ties between the two countries.
The two noted that, in harmony with the spirit of relations, between the two friendly and brotherly nations, fruitful relations have been established between the parliaments. They also hailed the close cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations.
The conversation also included exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.
