Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service hosts Turkish business delegation

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held a meeting with a group of Turkish businessmen currently on a working visit to Azerbaijan, organized through the Turkish Trade Center.

The meeting brought together entrepreneurs from Türkiye operating in sectors such as textiles, construction, ICT, manufacturing (furniture, elevators, food), and agriculture. Discussions focused on tax and customs administration in the context of enhancing investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Nijat Imanov, Head of the Tax Policy Department, responded to questions regarding tax legislation. He briefed the participants on tax incentives designed to support entrepreneurship in the liberated territories, as well as other sector-specific benefits and exemptions.

Yılmaz Okuklu, Head of the Turkish Trade Center, also delivered a presentation during the meeting.

The sides engaged in extensive discussions on topics of mutual interest.