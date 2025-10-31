Azercosmos exports services worth $13.2 million in January-September 2025

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, exported satellite and telecommunication services worth $13.2 million to 41 countries in January–September 2025, according to the July edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Export revenues accounted for 66 percent of Azercosmos’ total income during the reporting period.

In September 2025 alone, the agency exported services worth $1.6 million to 35 countries.

The leading countries using Azercosmos’ resources during the reporting period were the United Kingdom ($3.5 million), Luxembourg ($2.6 million), Sweden ($717,600), Nigeria ($635,800), and Türkiye ($614,300).