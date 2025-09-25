Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN

New York, September 25, AZERTAC

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) organized an international conference titled “Overseas Territories after the Bougival Accord: Recolonization or Decolonization?” at the UN headquarters in New York, as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The conference was attended by leaders of independence movements from France’s overseas territories—Kanaky (New Caledonia), Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, Mā'ohi Nui (French Polynesia), and French Guiana—as well as from Dutch territories such as Bonaire, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. International decolonization experts and members of the International Decolonization Front, founded in Baku, also participated.

The event examined the Bougival Accord, promoted by France as a guarantee of “stability and a shared future,” and compared it with the Matignon and Nouméa accords, which were intended to grant New Caledonia independence. Representatives from Kanaky explained to the international audience why they rejected the Bougival Accord.

Discussions also focused on the future of New Caledonia and other overseas territories, France’s failure to meet its obligations before the UN, the path toward genuine decolonization, and joint actions to support this process.

A joint statement will be adopted at the conclusion of the conference, followed by a peaceful protest by the territorial representatives in front of the UN office.

