Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference

Beijing, April 17, AZERTAC

The China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference kicked off in Beijing with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in the People’s Republic of China, and the International Cooperation Center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Held under the theme “Bridge of Development: Enhancing Industrial and Investment Cooperation,” the event serves as a platform to strengthen economic collaboration and foster strategic investment ties between the two countries.

Bringing together around 250 participants — including government officials, investors, and business leaders — the conference aims to encourage dialogue, build mutual trust, and promote long-term cooperation.

The event is focused on highlighting Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, presenting opportunities for foreign investors, showcasing institutional support mechanisms, and facilitating direct engagement with Chinese businesses. It also aims to lay the groundwork for sustained industrial cooperation and capital inflows.

The program features presentations by various Azerbaijani institutions, along with more than 15 investment projects spanning heavy industry, mining, agriculture, light industry, green energy, and other sectors.

Chinese company representatives will also deliver presentations outlining their projects and upcoming plans related to Azerbaijan.

As part of the conference, Azerbaijani and Chinese institutions are expected to sign documents on cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent