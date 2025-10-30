Belarus Deputy PM: We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan

Aghdam, October 30, AZERTAC

“Cooperation with Azerbaijan in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is one of the most promising areas. We have common ground and a clear understanding of what needs to be done to establish joint production. We have much to offer each other,” Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Natalia Petkevich told jounrnalists while in Aghdam.

“We discussed establishing joint production of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other healthcare products for Azerbaijan’s healthcare system. I believe we will launch a specific project in the near future.”

She noted that the construction of an agro-town in Azerbaijan will be carried out jointly with the participation of local specialists. “Our designers are already working on it. Of course, local design and construction organizations are also involved.

“We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan. There are excellent prospects for productive and multifaceted cooperation in these areas. New transport and logistics routes are already emerging for Azerbaijan, which we can use both for joint projects and for the development of our national economies. This opens up another area for cooperation.”

Aydin Yaverzade

Special Correspondent