BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) signed a partnership agreement with the Palace Cultural Centre in Balchik in BTA’s National Press Club in Sofia on Friday. The document was signed by BTA Director General Kiril Valchev and Galina Mitkova, director of the state cultural institute.

Following the signing ceremony, Valchev said that BTA has published news about the State Cultural Institute The Palace Cultural Centre every two weeks on average in recent years. He added that with this agreement, BTA will start publishing news items about the Palace weekly. Valchev noted that the number of English-language publications on the topic—which have been just 15 over the past three years – will also grow. “These publications are especially useful for sharing news with Romania’s national news agency Agerpres, with whom BTA has a daily news exchange agreement,” he added.

The BTA Director General also noted that many Romanians visit the Northern Black Sea coast and show an interest in the Palace, built by their queen in the first half of the last century. “If we start sharing information regularly, it could encourage more Romanian tourists to visit Balchik and the Palace.”

Valchev reminded everyone that, so far, BTA has 76 partnership agreements in the cultural sector. The Agency also has agreements with 15 Bulgarian municipalities to cover their cultural calendars, with copyright arrangements for the materials provided. “With today’s agreement, we are combining these two approaches — cultural calendar coverage and partnerships with cultural organizations — because Galina Mitkova has plans for an impressive cultural calendar at the Palace,” he said.

Valchev said that BTA's oldest news item about the Palace dates back to December 12, 1928. It is a BTA report in a foreign press review about a Romanian newspaper at the time. The article was dedicated to Balchik and its surroundings, he added.

Galina Mitkova said that starting this Saturday, Balchik will launch an initiative celebrating world cultures, with the first event focused on Spain and the Spain-speaking world. She added that a rich programme dedicated to Chilean culture will take place on Saturday and Sunday. "There will be Chilean exhibitions, as Chile's history is greatly influenced by the Spanish language and culture," she said, adding that visitors will also get to sample traditional food. November will showcase Turkish culture, while December will be dedicated to Bulgarian customs and traditions. January is scheduled to present Japanese culture, she added.

Mitkova noted that the Palace attracts a large number of tourists, especially Bulgarians and Romanians. She said that in August alone, the site welcomed over 50,000 visitors. "That is why, we must offer a good enough cultural and tourism product because this is what people come to see," she added.

According to BTA’s Reference Department, the architectural and park complex in Balchik is one of the most popular tourist attractions on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. It is open year-round, with the busiest season running from May to September. The complex includes an information centre, souvenir shops, art galleries, recreational areas, a winery, and walkways and terraces with sea views. Some access is adapted for people with disabilities. Entrance fees apply, with separate tickets for the botanical garden and the main palace building. Discounts are available for children, students, and seniors.

The Palace also organizes cultural events, exhibitions, promotional activities, and publishing projects. It also supports cultural and congress tourism and hosts weddings and special events. The cultural centre has accommodations with 100 beds, conference rooms, exhibition spaces, and a gallery, making it well-equipped for a variety of cultural and tourism activities.