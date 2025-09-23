Bulgaria hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 flight training for seventh time

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Bulgaria hosts a flight training event codenamed European Spartan Exercise 2025 (ESE 25) at the Bezmer and Cheshnegirovo military airfields in Southern Bulgaria, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). Air force units from Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Spain and Bulgaria will perform tasks under an agreement among EU Member States operating C-27J aircraft from September 23 until October 3. The exercise is held in Bulgaria for the seventh time.

In addition to the four Spartan, operators of Casa C-295 from Spain will also take part in the exercise for the first time.

The aim is to improve interoperability and optimize resources. “The main purpose is to learn to work together, following the same rules, planning, organizing and conducting the flights. There will be low flying, mountain region flying, tactical landing approaches, troops and cargo landing,” Colonel Lazarin Lazrov, commander of the exercise said.

“The European Spartan Exercise is focused on the exchange of knowledge among engineering and technical personnel, not just flight training. The challenge is to practise all elements of preparing an aircraft for different missions. For example, after completing a medical aerial evacuation, it must be prepared to transport troops, combat equipment, etc.," the commander added.

Coloner Milen Dimitrov, Commander of the Bezmer Air Base, said that people should not be alarmed by the low flying planes, since exercises are being carried out at the moment.