Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Bulgaria took part in the world exhibition Tourism Expo Japan 2025 from September 25 to 28, in the Japanese city of Aichi, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Bulgarian Embassy in. The Bulgarian stand was organized by the Tourism Ministry and presented by the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Japan.

The post says that, in cooperation with the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Bulgaria took part in the Europe-Japan Marketplace event, which provided an additional opportunity to build partnerships between European and Japanese representatives in the tourism sector.

"The Bulgarian stand attracted a lot of interest. Visitors to the exhibition received themed tourist brochures and information in Japanese about the culture, traditions, and natural attractions of Bulgaria. Guests also participated in quizzes and prize draws specially organized by the Embassy, which generated lively interest and popularity on social media," the post said.