Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting on the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2026, forecast indicators for the following three years, and the concept and projected indicators of Azerbaijan’s economic and social development.

In line with the Law “On the Budget System,” the draft budget and development forecasts were submitted by relevant agencies and discussed at the session. Prime Minister Ali Asadov presented the main indicators of the draft state budget for 2026.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev delivered reports on the budget projects and forecast indicators.

Following the meeting, it was decided to submit the draft budgets and development concept for 2026 and the next three years to the President of Azerbaijan, together with the required documents.