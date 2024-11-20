Caspian nations sign memorandum as part of Caspian House Platform

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, the project titled "The Caspian House: A Platform for Environmental Organizations of Caspian Countries" was presented, accompanied by the signing of a joint protocol by representatives from four Caspian nations.

The project seeks to create an environmental association of non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The document on cooperation was signed by Shalala Hasanova, Chairperson of the "Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union, Stanislav Korolev, Deputy Secretary-General of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly, Svetlana Mogilyuk, chairperson of the "EkoForum-Kazakhstan" Public Union, and Barkali Atayev, head of the "Tebigi Kuvvat" Public Union.

The event was organized under the framework of a project by the " Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union, which won the "COP29: International Initiatives" grant competition, co-announced by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Agency for State Support to NGOs.