China sees 888 million domestic trips during eight-day holiday

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

China recorded 888 million domestic tourist trips during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, up 123 million from the seven-day National Day holiday in 2024, China Daily reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism spending reached 809 billion yuan (about $113.8 billion), up 108 billion yuan year-on-year, according to the ministry.