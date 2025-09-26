Chinese Ambassador: Partnership with Azerbaijan paves way for bright future

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“China is ready to fully implement the agreements signed with Azerbaijan. We are confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan paves the way for a bright future and will yield even greater benefits for our peoples,” said Lu Mei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, at the official reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the "Gulustan" Palace on September 25.

“The Chinese economy has been a major driver of global growth for many years, contributing 30 percent to the world economy. We are ready to share our original technologies and innovations with the world,” the ambassador emphasized.

Speaking about Azerbaijan-China relations, Lu Mei noted that this year has been particularly fruitful for bilateral ties. During President Ilham Aliyev's two visits to China, the countries signed the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reached important agreements in the fields of the Belt and Road Initiative, green energy, and the digital economy.

“Thanks to the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev, our bilateral relations have reached a new level. Our leaders have established not only a fruitful business relationship, but also a sincere personal friendship. This is a vivid example of trust, equality, and friendship between our countries,” Lu Mei added.