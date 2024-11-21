COP29 discusses connection between climate change and biodiversity

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

An event on “The Connection Between Climate and Biodiversity: Integrated Solutions for a Sustainable Future” was held as part of COP29.

Key participants at the event, organized by Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, included officials and representatives of Convention on Biological Diversity, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan Office.

The event aimed to discuss the connection between climate change and biodiversity, explore solutions with integrated approaches in this area, and to achieve efficient outcomes.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to mitigate the negative impact of climate change on natural ecosystems. It focused on key priorities, including the protection and restoration of forest ecosystems, the creation of new green spaces, and the conservation and restoration of plant and animal species.