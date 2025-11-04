Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

In nine months of this year, the growth of valued added in the non-oil and gas sector was positive. Thus, the growth in the industrial sector was 5 percent, in tourism and public catering - 9.3 percent, in information and communications - 6.7 percent, in trade - 3.2 percent, and in the transport sector - 2.1 percent, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship held on November 4.

He emphasized that during the first six months of this year, the foreign direct investment in the country increased by 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024, and a 25.4 percent increase was recorded in the non-oil and gas sector.

The Minister underlined that over the past nine months, 13 billion manats have been invested in fixed capital, while the volume of investments in fixed capital in the non-oil and gas sector has increased by 7.5 percent.